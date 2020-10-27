Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Shares of MDT opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

