Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $187.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.