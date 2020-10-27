Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,585,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,587,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,994,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,417,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $192.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

