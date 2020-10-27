Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.13.

Shares of LOW opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

