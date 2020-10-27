Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €28.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.75 ($33.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIGHT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

