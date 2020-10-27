SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBOW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $60.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.81. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 224.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 170,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.