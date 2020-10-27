Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simpson Manufacturing updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

