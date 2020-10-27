Sippican Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,641,000 after buying an additional 393,632 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

