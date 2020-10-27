Sippican Capital Advisors Has $637,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

