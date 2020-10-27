Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 1,346 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.