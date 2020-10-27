SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

