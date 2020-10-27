Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

