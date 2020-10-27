Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Given Sector Perform Market Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) in a report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

ZZZ stock opened at C$24.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.75 million and a PE ratio of 22.23. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

