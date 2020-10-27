Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $92.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $85.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Entegris by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Entegris by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 120,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.