Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $24.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.43.

NYSE SNAP opened at $41.27 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,532,705 shares of company stock worth $172,239,148 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,102,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 1,922.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

