Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SRAX opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Social Reality has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Social Reality will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

