Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5,008.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 857,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

