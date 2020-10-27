SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $120.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.