SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

