SOL Capital Management CO Invests $209,000 in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,362 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

