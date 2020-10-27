SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 1,047 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

