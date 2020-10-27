SOL Capital Management CO Purchases Shares of 1,297 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.50 and a 200-day moving average of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

