SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,095 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

