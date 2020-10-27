SOL Capital Management CO Sells 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,081.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,516.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,459.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.