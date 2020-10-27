SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 193,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

