Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

SLNO stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $138.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,884,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

