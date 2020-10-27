South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Head to Head Contrast

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 14.60% 9.80% 0.97% Enterprise Bancorp 18.45% 9.60% 0.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and Enterprise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.38 $29.22 million $1.69 8.59 Enterprise Bancorp $153.43 million 1.83 $34.20 million N/A N/A

Enterprise Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South Plains Financial.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. South Plains Financial pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for South Plains Financial and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats South Plains Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, and finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 26 full-service banking locations; and 12 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit, as well as equipment financing services; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; and insurance products. Further, it provides card, online, and mobile banking services. As of April 20, 2020, it had 25 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professional practices, and individuals. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

