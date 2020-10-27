SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $10.11.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.