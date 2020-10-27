Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $46.00 at Cowen

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 36.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

