SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $277.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.