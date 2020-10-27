Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,614 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

