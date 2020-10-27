Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 16,241 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 2.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 1.67% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $65.06.

