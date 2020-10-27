Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

