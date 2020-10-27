Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,212 Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

BAND stock opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.53 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.