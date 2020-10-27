Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,702 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $173.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.