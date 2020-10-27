Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $104.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.