Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.85% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $103.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08.

