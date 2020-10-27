Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $433,000 Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,706 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.48% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of FCAL opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

