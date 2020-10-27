Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,943.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 77,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 971,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 123,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

