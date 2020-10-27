Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 231.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after buying an additional 184,680 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

