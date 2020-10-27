Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $311.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.02. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

