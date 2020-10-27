Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.67.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $284.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

