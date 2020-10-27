Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

