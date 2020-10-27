Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

STAG stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

