Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,528 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

