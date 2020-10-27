Stealth (XST) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $729.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003410 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000933 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000614 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00029502 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,383,101 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

