Steel Dynamics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 909 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,145% compared to the average daily volume of 73 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.