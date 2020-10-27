Stephens Lowers Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.45.

NYSE:PE opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

