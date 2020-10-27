Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hycroft Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $8.06 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer. It has interests in the Hycroft gold and silver mine that covers approximately 72,000 acres located to the west of Winnemucca and straddles Humboldt and Pershing Counties in Nevada. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

