STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Broadcom (NYSE:AVGO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $13.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Broadcom pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. STMicroelectronics has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadcom and STMicroelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 27 0 2.87 STMicroelectronics 1 4 10 0 2.60

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $389.37, indicating a potential upside of 7.25%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $34.07, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 10.70% 32.44% 10.15% STMicroelectronics 10.14% 13.98% 8.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 6.50 $2.72 billion $17.41 20.85 STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.13 $1.03 billion $1.15 28.58

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than STMicroelectronics. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats STMicroelectronics on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

